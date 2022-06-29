See All General Surgeons in Bangor, ME
Dr. Michael Starks, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (23)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Starks, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Starks works at St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Parathyroidectomy and Thyroidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    St. Joseph Hospital
    360 Broadway, Bangor, ME 04401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 907-3650
  2. 2
    Bangor Surgical
    700 Mount Hope Ave Ste 620, Bangor, ME 04401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 947-1333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Parathyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Parathyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy

  View other providers who treat Anoscopy
  View other providers who treat Ileus
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 29, 2022
    My wife is a patient of his and we are both impressed with treatment and professionalism of him and the entire staff at his office. We are both in the medical field so that should speak volumes to anyone seeking treatment by him!
    TEXASRNRU’s wife — Jun 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Starks, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Starks, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Starks to family and friends

    Dr. Starks' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Starks

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Starks, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Starks, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801859913
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Maine Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Starks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Starks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Starks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Starks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Starks works at St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor, ME. View the full address on Dr. Starks’s profile.

    Dr. Starks has seen patients for Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Parathyroidectomy and Thyroidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Starks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Starks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Starks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Starks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Starks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

