Dr. Michael Stanton-Hicks, MD

Pain Medicine
60 years of experience
Dr. Michael Stanton-Hicks, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 60 years of experience. They graduated from FLINDERS UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH AUSTRALIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Stanton-Hicks works at Cleveland Clinic Pain Management in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) and Autonomic Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Cleveland Clinic Pain Management
    Cleveland Clinic Pain Management
9500 Euclid Ave Ste C25, Cleveland, OH 44195
(216) 444-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Cleveland Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 21, 2020
    I was a patient with severe RSD of both legs for over 25yrs. Dr Michael Stanton Hicks was that vital link guiding me through the torturous courses of treatment. For many years, I had 3 IPG's running at the same time for pain control. Dr Hicks was involved in over 35 of the install as well as changing out units. He listened to my concerns as I worked hard to get my life back. He often commented that it was my positive attitude and hard work that marked my progress. I gave thanks for him and the international work that he did in researching RSD. I no longer see him nor visit Cleveland Clinic but am doing amazing. No pain medications and can again play Pickleball in a competitive manner. The RSD has more recently taken out neuro function to the bladder and lower colon but local physicians are treating this. I would highly recommend the Cleaveland Clinic Pain Management and Dr Michael Stanton Hicks
    Jean Mulder — Aug 21, 2020
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    FLINDERS UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH AUSTRALIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
