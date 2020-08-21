Overview

Dr. Michael Stanton-Hicks, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 60 years of experience. They graduated from FLINDERS UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH AUSTRALIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Stanton-Hicks works at Cleveland Clinic Pain Management in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) and Autonomic Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.