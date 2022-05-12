Overview

Dr. Michael Stanko, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS.



Dr. Stanko works at Sierra Eye Associates in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Glaucoma and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.