Dr. Michael Stanko, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Stanko, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS.
Locations
Reno Office950 Ryland St, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 329-0286
Eye Surgery Center of Northern Nevada5420 Kietzke Ln Ste 106, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 851-2444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had cataract surgery and I am so happy with the results. I could hardly see how to drive before.
About Dr. Michael Stanko, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
