Dr. Michael Stanik, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Stanik, MD is an Urology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Verde Valley Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Prescott Urocenter811 Ainsworth Dr Ste 101, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 771-5282
Prescott Urology3262 N Windsong Dr, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Directions (928) 771-5282
Hospital Affiliations
- Verde Valley Medical Center
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stanik is a friendly and helpful physician. He approaches healthcare in a logical and scientific manner. Absolutely first rate!
About Dr. Michael Stanik, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stanik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stanik has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stanik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.