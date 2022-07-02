Overview

Dr. Michael Stanik, MD is an Urology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Verde Valley Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Stanik works at Prescott Urology, Ltd in Prescott, AZ with other offices in Prescott Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.