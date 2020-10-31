Dr. Michael Stanek, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Stanek, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Stanek, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Banner Gateway Medical Center.
Dr. Stanek works at
Locations
Banner Family Pharmacy - MD Anderson2946 E BANNER GATEWAY DR, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 256-6444Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Alliance Cancer Care Arizona - Casa Grande1876 E Sabin Dr Ste 10, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Directions (520) 836-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Is very concerned about how to treat you and explains Everything very well . Is a very caring doctor and listens to what you have to say and your questions. You get in very fast and don’t wait long. You aren’t rushed in and out. All staff members I have met are very nice. I would trust his care . And the environment in the office very caring and willing to help you . He listens and answers all your questions and would recommend him .
About Dr. Michael Stanek, DO
- Hematology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1275541401
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stanek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanek accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stanek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stanek has seen patients for Bleeding Disorders, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stanek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanek.
