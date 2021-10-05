Dr. Michael Stalford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stalford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Stalford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Stalford, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.
Dr. Stalford works at
Locations
-
1
A hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville80 Doctors Dr Ste 2C, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Shield of California
- Broadspire
- CHAMPVA
- ChoiceCare Network
- Christian Care
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gallagher Basset
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Healthgram
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Magellan Health Services
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Self Pay
- Sliding Scale
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stalford?
Dr. Stalford and his team have always been five stars with my family! He takes such great care of us and actually listens and is genuinely an awesome Doctor and person! I trust my healthcare with him completely!
About Dr. Michael Stalford, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1376518290
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
- Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
- University of Virginia
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stalford has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stalford accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Stalford using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stalford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stalford works at
Dr. Stalford has seen patients for Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stalford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Stalford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stalford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stalford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stalford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.