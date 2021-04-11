Dr. Michael Staley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Staley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Staley, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Staley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Dr. Staley works at
Locations
SMC - Center for Urology - Spartanburg391 Serpentine Dr Ste 500, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 585-8221Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice, caring people.
About Dr. Michael Staley, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1912903659
Education & Certifications
- Fletcher Allen Healthcare-General Surgery
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
