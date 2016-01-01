Dr. Stachniak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Stachniak, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Stachniak, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Hood, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Thomas Moore Health Clinic36065 SANTA FE AVE, Fort Hood, TX 76544 Directions (254) 288-8000Monday6:30am - 3:00pmTuesday6:30am - 3:00pmWednesday6:30am - 3:00pmThursday6:30am - 3:00pmFriday6:30am - 3:00pm
About Dr. Michael Stachniak, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1669750477
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Stachniak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
