Dr. Michael Srodes, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Srodes, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Srodes works at
Locations
Metropolitan E N T Associates9104 Babcock Blvd Ste 3112, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 366-3889
Metropolitan ENT6001 Stonewood Dr Ste 300, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 772-2711
Upmc Ent At Upmc St. Margaret100 Delafield Rd Ste 210, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 Directions (724) 772-2711
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Srodes, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Srodes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Srodes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.