Dr. Michael Sprang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sprang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sprang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Sprang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Sprang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
MD Special Care Ltd.2150 Pfingsten Rd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 657-1900
-
2
Richard I Breuer MD1000 Central St Ste 615, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 657-1900
-
3
NorthShore Medical Group9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 3900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 657-1900
-
4
Northshore University Health System2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sprang?
Dr. Sprang is a great human being and doctor. He has gone way beyond what any GI Dr, has tried to do for me over the last 20 years.
About Dr. Michael Sprang, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1326012212
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sprang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sprang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sprang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sprang works at
Dr. Sprang has seen patients for Enteritis, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sprang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sprang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sprang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sprang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sprang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.