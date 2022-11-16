Overview

Dr. Michael Spinelli, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Spinelli works at NYU Langone Cardiovascular Associates - Astoria in Astoria, NY with other offices in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.