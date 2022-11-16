Dr. Michael Spinelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spinelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Spinelli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Spinelli, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Associates of New York2318 31st St Ste 200, Astoria, NY 11105 Directions (718) 777-7742
-
2
NYU Langone Medical Associates - Manhasset1155 Northern Blvd Ste 330, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 267-5708
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
1st visit to evaluate my afib condition and suitability for catheter ablation procedure. Smiling, attentive, giving confidence to me. A positive personality medical practitioner who has all the required and expected qualities of patient friendly doctor.
About Dr. Michael Spinelli, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1568629814
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Fordham University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spinelli works at
