Dr. Michael Spinelli, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Spinelli, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Spinelli works at NYU Langone Cardiovascular Associates - Astoria in Astoria, NY with other offices in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cardiovascular Associates of New York
    2318 31st St Ste 200, Astoria, NY 11105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 777-7742
    NYU Langone Medical Associates - Manhasset
    1155 Northern Blvd Ste 330, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 267-5708

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Third Degree Heart Block
Second Degree Heart Block
Heart Disease
Third Degree Heart Block
Second Degree Heart Block
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
Bradycardia
Cardiac Arrest
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Cardiomyopathy, Takotsubo
Congenital Heart Disease
Congestive Heart Failure
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Idiopathic Myopathy
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Multifocal Premature Beats
Palpitations
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia
Pericarditis
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Hypertension
Septal Defect
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Ventricular Fibrillation
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 16, 2022
    1st visit to evaluate my afib condition and suitability for catheter ablation procedure. Smiling, attentive, giving confidence to me. A positive personality medical practitioner who has all the required and expected qualities of patient friendly doctor.
    AMPALAVANAR SRIPATHY — Nov 16, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Michael Spinelli, MD
    About Dr. Michael Spinelli, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1568629814
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Montefiore
    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Fordham University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Spinelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spinelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spinelli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spinelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spinelli has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spinelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Spinelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spinelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spinelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spinelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

