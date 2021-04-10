Overview

Dr. Michael Spiegel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Spiegel works at WCMG Danbury Rheumatology in Danbury, CT with other offices in New Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.