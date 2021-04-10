Dr. Michael Spiegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spiegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Spiegel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Spiegel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Spiegel works at
Locations
-
1
WCMG Danbury Rheumatology33 Germantown Rd Ste 1, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 794-5600
- 2 169 Danbury Rd, New Milford, CT 06776 Directions (203) 794-5600
-
3
Western Connecticut Medical Group General Surgery21 Elm St, New Milford, CT 06776 Directions (860) 210-5300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spiegel?
I have been seeing Dr. Spiegel for more than a decade. He genuinely cares about his patients and takes their individual situations very seriously. My mother and aunt are also long time patients of his. He listens, answers questions thoroughly, and let's me be an active participant in my treatment. I trust him completely.
About Dr. Michael Spiegel, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1033198817
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spiegel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spiegel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spiegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spiegel works at
Dr. Spiegel has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spiegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Spiegel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spiegel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spiegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spiegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.