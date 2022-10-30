Overview

Dr. Michael Spicer, MD is a Dermatologist in Titusville, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital.



Dr. Spicer works at Brevard Medical Dermatology in Titusville, FL with other offices in Viera, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Intertrigo and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.