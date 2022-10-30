See All Dermatologists in Titusville, FL
Dr. Michael Spicer, MD

Dermatology
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Spicer, MD is a Dermatologist in Titusville, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital.

Dr. Spicer works at Brevard Medical Dermatology in Titusville, FL with other offices in Viera, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Intertrigo and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Care for Women
    800 Century Medical Dr Ste B, Titusville, FL 32796 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 567-7530
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Pediatrics In Brevard
    8057 Spyglass Hill Rd Ste 102, Viera, FL 32940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 435-9800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Canaveral Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Intertrigo
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Intertrigo
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Contact Dermatitis
Lipomas
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
Athlete's Foot
Bedsores
Burn Injuries
Canker Sore
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hidradenitis
Hives
Impetigo
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Pityriasis Rosea
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rash
Scabies
Second-Degree Burns
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Simplifi
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Oct 30, 2022
    I’ve been going to Dr. Spicer for over 15 years. I find him very kind, very through and he takes the time to actually listen. He really knows what he is doing. I highly recommend Doctor Spicer.
    About Dr. Michael Spicer, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831176858
    Education & Certifications

    • UMDNJ - University Hospital
    • U MD Sch Med
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
    • Dermatopathology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Spicer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spicer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spicer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spicer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spicer has seen patients for Dermatitis, Intertrigo and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spicer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Spicer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spicer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spicer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spicer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

