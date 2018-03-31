Dr. Michael Sperling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sperling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sperling, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Sperling, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist (Psychiatry & Neurology) in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine (Psychiatry & Neurology), has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Sperling works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Comprehensive Epilepsy Center909 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sperling?
Dr. Sperling has been treating my son over 30 years for epilepsy. He is very knowledgeable and very nice. I highly recommend him to anyone who needs neurologist and particularly for the treatment of epilepsy.
About Dr. Michael Sperling, MD
- Sleep Medicine (Psychiatry & Neurology)
- 44 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1134142763
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sperling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sperling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sperling works at
Dr. Sperling speaks Chinese and Spanish.
160 patients have reviewed Dr. Sperling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sperling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sperling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sperling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.