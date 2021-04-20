Overview

Dr. Michael Spedick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



Dr. Spedick works at Ocean Eye Institute PA in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.