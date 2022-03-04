Overview

Dr. Michael Spann, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.



Dr. Spann works at Melanie Prince, MD PA in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.