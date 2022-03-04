Dr. Michael Spann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Spann, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Spann, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Locations
Little Rock Plastic Surgery PA2200 N Rodney Parham Rd Ste 200, Little Rock, AR 72212 Directions (501) 219-8000
Pathology Laboratories of Ark PA9601 INTERSTATE 630, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 202-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr SPANN and his team are the best in EVERYTHING!!! I look and feel GREAT!!!!
About Dr. Michael Spann, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1225040447
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
