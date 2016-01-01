Dr. Michael Spangler, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spangler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Spangler, DDS
Overview
Dr. Michael Spangler, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Winston Salem, NC.
Dr. Spangler works at
Locations
Spangler Michael DDS, PA3234 REYNOLDA RD, Winston Salem, NC 27106 Directions (336) 283-5222
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Spangler, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1356542278
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spangler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spangler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spangler works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Spangler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spangler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spangler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spangler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.