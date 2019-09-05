Dr. Michael Spafford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spafford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Michael Spafford, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.
Locations
Univ. of New Mexico Hospital2211 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 272-4866
Limited To Official University Duties On1 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM 87131 Directions (505) 272-6451
Hospital Affiliations
- Unm Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Spafford saved my life 17 1/2 years ago! He is the only doctor that I trust! He tells the truth and respects the patient! Thank you Dr. Spafford!
About Dr. Michael Spafford, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1346257391
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Med Instns
- U Colo Hlth Scis Ctr
- Exempla St Joseph Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
