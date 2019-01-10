Dr. Michael Souza, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Souza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Souza, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Souza, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Riverside, RI. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1275 Wampanoag Trl, Riverside, RI 02915 Directions (401) 437-0120
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Souza?
What a wonderful experience I had with Dr. Souza! I felt as if I wasn't at a regular doctors office. He actually took the time to listen to everything I had to say and answered all of my questions. His office is so clean and neat and his staff are all so nice and pleasant!!
About Dr. Michael Souza, DO
- Family Medicine
- English, Portuguese
- 1740254150
Education & Certifications
- Pcom Philaelphia
- Mesa General Hospital Az
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Souza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Souza accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Souza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Souza speaks Portuguese.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Souza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Souza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Souza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Souza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.