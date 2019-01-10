See All Family Doctors in Riverside, RI
Dr. Michael Souza, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Michael Souza, DO

Family Medicine
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Souza, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Riverside, RI. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Wilmaris Soto Ramos, LICSW
Wilmaris Soto Ramos, LICSW
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. George Hardy, MD
Dr. George Hardy, MD
10 (20)
View Profile
Carolina Boe, LCSW
Carolina Boe, LCSW
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    1275 Wampanoag Trl, Riverside, RI 02915 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 437-0120

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rhode Island Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Souza?

    Jan 10, 2019
    What a wonderful experience I had with Dr. Souza! I felt as if I wasn't at a regular doctors office. He actually took the time to listen to everything I had to say and answered all of my questions. His office is so clean and neat and his staff are all so nice and pleasant!!
    Harrisville, RI — Jan 10, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Souza, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Souza, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Souza to family and friends

    Dr. Souza's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Souza

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Souza, DO.

    About Dr. Michael Souza, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740254150
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Pcom Philaelphia
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mesa General Hospital Az
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Souza, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Souza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Souza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Souza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Souza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Souza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Souza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Souza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Souza, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.