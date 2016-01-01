Dr. Michael Sorrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sorrell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Sorrell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Sorrell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
New England Endocrine and Thyroid Center PC299 Carew St Ste 323, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 737-4100
-
2
Mercy Urgent Care175 Carew St, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 737-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sorrell?
About Dr. Michael Sorrell, MD
- Neurology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1528069887
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sorrell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sorrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sorrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sorrell works at
Dr. Sorrell has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sorrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorrell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.