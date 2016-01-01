Overview

Dr. Michael Sorrell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Sorrell works at New England Endocrine & Thyroid Center, PC in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.