Podiatry
Overview

Dr. Michael Sorokolit, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Sorokolit works at Kenneth L James DPM in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    James Kenneth L Dpm
    1712 Pennsylvania Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 (817) 877-5781

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Sprain
Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot Conditions
Foot Deformities
Foot Fracture
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Heel Pain
Heel Spur
Ingrown Toenail
Sever's Disease
Stress Fracture of Foot
Wound Care and Management
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 22, 2022
    Painless ingrown toenail surgery.
    Dr. Ken — Jun 22, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Sorokolit, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861756108
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Vincents Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Sorokolit, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorokolit is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Sorokolit has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sorokolit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Sorokolit works at Kenneth L James DPM in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sorokolit's profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorokolit. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorokolit.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorokolit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorokolit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

