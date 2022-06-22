Dr. Michael Sorokolit, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorokolit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sorokolit, DPM
Dr. Michael Sorokolit, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
James Kenneth L Dpm1712 Pennsylvania Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 877-5781
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Painless ingrown toenail surgery.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1861756108
- St Vincents Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Dr. Sorokolit has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sorokolit accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sorokolit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
