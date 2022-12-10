Dr. Michael Sorace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sorace, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Sorace, MD is a Dermatologist in Boerne, TX. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.
Dr. Sorace works at
Locations
-
1
Thushan N. Desilva MD Pllc745 W San Antonio Ave Ste 100, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (830) 331-9900
-
2
Mohs Micrographic and Skin Surgery Pllc14530 NW Military Hwy Ste 100, Shavano Park, TX 78231 Directions (210) 236-9372
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This was the first time that I visited Dr. Sorace's San Antonio office. I was impressed with the professionalism of the doctors and staff. Dr. Sorace made sure that I had all of basil cell carcinoma was scraped out of me before releasing me that day. Both Dr. Sorace and Dr. Shaw contacted me at the end of their work day to see how I was doing. That made my day.
About Dr. Michael Sorace, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1265614168
Education & Certifications
- U.C.L.A.
- New York University School of Medicine
- Emory University
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
