Overview

Dr. Michael Sonabend, MD is a Dermatologist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Sonabend works at Complete Dermatology in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.