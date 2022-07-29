Dr. Michael Somma, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Somma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Somma, DMD
Overview
Dr. Michael Somma, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Wellington, FL.
Dr. Somma works at
Locations
-
1
Green Village Dental Care10600 Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 225-2018
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Somma?
Beautiful clean friendly helpful organized Professional with personality and flair. Cannot say enough positives about this practice, I am a dental phobic with handicaps and disabilities. They handled me with care and dignity and included the same care to my aide, The Doc and his assistant were in sync and had a good idea of what was going on with me even before I arrived, I would highly recommend this practice to anyone looking for a dentist or considering changes in their existing one. As the title says it is eloquent Dental care.
About Dr. Michael Somma, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1851909329
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Somma has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Somma using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Somma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Somma works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Somma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Somma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Somma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Somma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.