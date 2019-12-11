See All Ophthalmologists in North Kansas City, MO
Dr. Michael Somers, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Somers, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Lafayette Regional Health Center.

Dr. Somers works at Somers Eye Center in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Somers Eye Center
    2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 1240, North Kansas City, MO 64116

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Eye Infections
Keratitis
Corneal Diseases
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 11, 2019
    my experience with Dr Somers and his staff has only been positive and he has done surgery on both of my eyes and I'm happy about it all.
    Dec 11, 2019
    About Dr. Michael Somers, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1386742880
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • LSU Eye Ctr
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    • Waterbury Hosp
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    • Ophthalmology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
    • Lafayette Regional Health Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Somers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Somers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Somers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Somers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Somers works at Somers Eye Center in North Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Somers’s profile.

    Dr. Somers has seen patients for Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Somers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Somers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Somers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Somers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Somers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

