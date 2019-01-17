Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Solomon, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Solomon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Presence Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
Michael A Solomon, MD333 E Ontario St Apt 1203B, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 988-7566
Hospital Affiliations
- Presence Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Informative a personable mentor with vast understanding of Bi- polar2 disease. Has kept me free from hospital for 7 years motivated me to join the workforce again! Quality of life is excellent. Dr. Solomon is truly a blessing to those who are honest with him. Genius in chemical management.
About Dr. Michael Solomon, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
