Dr. Michael Solomon, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Solomon, DDS
Overview
Dr. Michael Solomon, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Killeen, TX.
Dr. Solomon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Smile At the World Orthodontics3006 S W S Young Dr, Killeen, TX 76542 Directions (254) 301-1271
-
2
Solomon Orthodontics485 Thomas Arnold Rd, Salado, TX 76571 Directions (254) 301-1272
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Solomon?
Wonderful first experience!! Very thorough with my son and very personable!
About Dr. Michael Solomon, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- 1548482706
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Solomon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solomon works at
437 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.