Dr. Michael Solomon, MD

Urology
4.4 (107)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Dr. Michael Solomon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.

Dr. Solomon works at Michael C Solomon MD in Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Michael C Solomon MD
    555 NW Lake Whitney Pl Ste 103, Port St Lucie, FL 34986 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 468-0042

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 03, 2022
    I had an absolutely terrible experience with my former Urologist, Dr. Adam Mues who originally denied my request to have a PSA Test citing I was too old for one! I asked my G.P. to request the test which ultimately led to a Prostrate Biopsy and the discovery of Cancer! Had I listened to Dr. Mues, my cancer would have gone untreated! The Biopsy he performed most likely was what put me in an E.R , which he later refused to even address. His actions caused my wife and I to walk out of his Office for good. We searched for another Urologist as I was just diagnosed with Prostrate Cancer. After an exhaustive search on the computer as well as speaking with Neighbors, we found Dr. Michael C. Solomon. He was a God send. We immediately felt we had found a very well qualified Doctor who was willing to answer all the questions my wife and I had regarding Prostrate Cancer. We decided upon a treatment plan and his wonderful Staff went to work scheduling all my needed tests to start my treatments.
    Robert S. Murcott — Sep 03, 2022
    • Urology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023070539
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Ctr
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    • SUNY/Binghamton
    Dr. Michael Solomon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Solomon works at Michael C Solomon MD in Port St Lucie, FL. View the full address on Dr. Solomon’s profile.

    Dr. Solomon has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solomon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    107 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

