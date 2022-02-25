Dr. Michael Sokol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sokol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sokol, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Sokol, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Dr. Sokol works at
Locations
-
1
Statland Medical Group12140 Nall Ave Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 386-3187Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- HealthPartners
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sokol?
My experiences with Dr. Sokol have all been amazing. He takes his time with you, asks questions, listens, is the type of physician I want to have caring for me. I have referred my daughter in law to him, who has referred her parents to him. Hands down an incredibe doctor. So grateful the doctor I work for, referred me to him. S Rivera
About Dr. Michael Sokol, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1235163676
Education & Certifications
- Northeastern Ohio University College of Medicine and Pharmacy
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology, Internal Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sokol has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sokol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sokol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sokol works at
Dr. Sokol has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sokol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sokol speaks Spanish.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Sokol. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sokol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sokol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sokol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.