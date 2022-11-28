See All Neurologists in Georgetown, TX
Dr. Michael Soileau, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Soileau, MD

Neurological Movement Disorders
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Soileau, MD is a Movement Disorder Neurology Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They completed their residency with University of Michigan / Ann Arbor

Dr. Soileau works at Texas Movement Disorder Specialists in Georgetown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Myoclonus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Movement Disorder Specialists
    204 S Interstate 35 Ste 103, Georgetown, TX 78628 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 693-4041

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence
  • St. David's Georgetown Hospital
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Essential Tremor
Parkinson's Disease
Myoclonus
Essential Tremor
Parkinson's Disease
Myoclonus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Adult-Onset Chorea Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Asterixis (Flapping Tremor) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Hereditary Chorea Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Dystonia Chevron Icon
Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cranial Dystonia Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dopamine Responsive Dystonia Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Chorea Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Focal Dystonia Chevron Icon
Frontotemporal Dementia Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Limb Dystonia Chevron Icon
Medication-Induced Postural Tremor Chevron Icon
Multifocal Dystonia Chevron Icon
Myoclonic Dystonia Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Oromandibular Dystonia (OMB) Chevron Icon
Orthostatic Tremor Chevron Icon
Primary Dystonias Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Dystonias Chevron Icon
Segmental Dystonia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tardive Dystonia Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torsion Dystonia Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Soileau?

    Nov 28, 2022
    Most attentive/supportive dr since my PD diagnosis
    — Nov 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Soileau, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Soileau, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Soileau to family and friends

    Dr. Soileau's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Soileau

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Soileau, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Soileau, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurological Movement Disorders
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922237817
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Soileau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soileau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soileau has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soileau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soileau works at Texas Movement Disorder Specialists in Georgetown, TX. View the full address on Dr. Soileau’s profile.

    Dr. Soileau has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Myoclonus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soileau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Soileau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soileau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soileau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soileau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Soileau, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.