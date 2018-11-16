Dr. Michael Sofronski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sofronski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sofronski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Sofronski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lewes, DE.
Dr. Sofronski works at
Locations
Beebe General and Bariatric Surgery & Wellness Center33672 Bayview Medical Dr Fl 1, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 703-3630Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beebe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Michael Sofronski is hands down the best Surgeon in the area/state. I went to another Bariatric Surgeon in Dover Affiliated with a different hospital and went thru there Nutrition program for 6 months and did not lose any weight pre-surgery.... As soon as I switched to Michael Sofronski's practice, I felt way more comfortable with them and thru following his own developed nutrition program, started to shed the pounds and had Robotic Assisted Vertical Sleeve Surgery scheduled a month
About Dr. Michael Sofronski, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1306838008
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sofronski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sofronski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sofronski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sofronski works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sofronski. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sofronski.
