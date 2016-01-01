Dr. Sofman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Sofman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Sofman, MD is a dermatologist in Hollywood, FL. Dr. Sofman completed a residency at SUNY-Downstate. He currently practices at Sobel & Sofman Mds and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Sofman is board certified in Dermatology.
Sobel & Sofman Mds4340 Sheridan St Ste 100, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 983-5533
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1508834458
- SUNY-Downstate
- U Hlth Scis Ctr
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Georgetown University
- Dermatology
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Sofman?
Dr. Sofman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sofman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sofman has seen patients for Ringworm, Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sofman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sofman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sofman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sofman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sofman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.