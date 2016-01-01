Dr. Michael Sochacki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sochacki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sochacki, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Sochacki, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.
Locations
1
Salvatore J De Francesco MD500 W Thomas Rd Ste 850, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-2663Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
2
District Medical Group2929 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 470-5000
3
Phoenix2525 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85008 Directions (602) 344-5895MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
4
Maricopa Integrated Health System2601 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85008 Directions (602) 344-5011MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Valleywise Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Sochacki, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811002017
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sochacki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sochacki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sochacki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sochacki speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sochacki. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sochacki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sochacki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sochacki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.