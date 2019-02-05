See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Bethlehem, PA
Dr. Michael Sobel, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Michael Sobel, DO

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
3 (16)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Sobel, DO is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Sobel works at Sincera Reproductive Medicine in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Lancaster, PA and King of Prussia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sincera Reproductive Medicine
    2591 Baglyos Cir Ste C46, Bethlehem, PA 18020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Sincera Reproductive Medicine
    1059 Columbia Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Sincera Reproductive Medicine
    210 Mall Blvd, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blood Disorders
Breast Diseases
Cervical Polyps
Blood Disorders
Breast Diseases
Cervical Polyps

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Sobel?

Feb 05, 2019
First time to see Dr. Sobel today very good so far, he explained very details, and very kind, i hope i will Pregnant soon ??
Thanh T in ID — Feb 05, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Michael Sobel, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Sobel, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sobel to family and friends

Dr. Sobel's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Sobel

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Sobel, DO.

About Dr. Michael Sobel, DO

Specialties
  • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1982666343
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Sobel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sobel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sobel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Michael Sobel, DO?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.