Dr. Michael Sobel, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Sobel, DO is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Locations
1
Sincera Reproductive Medicine2591 Baglyos Cir Ste C46, Bethlehem, PA 18020 Directions
2
Sincera Reproductive Medicine1059 Columbia Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603 Directions
3
Sincera Reproductive Medicine210 Mall Blvd, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
First time to see Dr. Sobel today very good so far, he explained very details, and very kind, i hope i will Pregnant soon ??
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sobel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sobel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sobel speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobel.
