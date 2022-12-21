Overview

Dr. Michael Snyder, MD is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Snyder works at SSM Health in Fenton, MO with other offices in O Fallon, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.