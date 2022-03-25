Dr. Michael Snyder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Snyder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Snyder, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Snyder works at
Locations
1
Cincinnati Eye Institute - Blue Ash1945 Cei Dr, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Directions (513) 984-5133
2
Cincinnati Eye Institute580 S Loop Rd Ste 200, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 331-9000
3
Cincinnati Eye Institute222 Piedmont Ave Ste 1700, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-7290
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Follow up from surgery. Healed extremely well. The surgery was a great success.
About Dr. Michael Snyder, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Krieger Eye Institute Sinai Hospital
- Presbyterian St. Lukes Hopital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snyder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snyder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Snyder has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snyder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
118 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.