Dr. Michael Snyder, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Snyder, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Dr. Snyder works at
Denver Center for Bariatric Surgery - Denver4600 Hale Pkwy Ste 340, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0722
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
If you have any doubts, I hope this will be helpful. I recently had my 3 year followup at the Denver Center for Bariatric Surgery and continue to be impressed with the excellent staff. Dr. Snyder is an amazing surgeon. He has done may bariatric procedures but continues to see each person as unique and worthy of respect and dignity and not as another procedure. He is passionate about wanting to help people be successful with their weight loss goals. I would recommend him to any of my family members without hesitation. I felt well prepared for the surgery, but it is a journey, and the followup is just as important as I have experienced 3 years later. His program teaches the tools to continue being successful and his great staff is available for support. I live in a different state which involves extra effort on my part, but it has been the right decision for me and I have no regrets. The staff is very helpful in working with patients who are coming from a distance.
- Bariatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- Ore Hsc|Oregon Health Sciences University
Dr. Snyder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snyder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snyder works at
Dr. Snyder has seen patients for Obesity, Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic and Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snyder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Snyder speaks Spanish.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.
