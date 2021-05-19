Overview

Dr. Michael Snyder, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY



Dr. Snyder works at Denver Center for Bariatric Surgery - Denver in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic and Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.