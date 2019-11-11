Overview

Dr. Michael Snyder, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Snyder works at Under Construction in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Excision of Rectal Tumor, Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy and Anal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.