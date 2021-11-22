Dr. Michael Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Smith, MD
Dr. Michael Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Orthocare Florida4600 4th St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33703 Directions (727) 527-5272
Tampa Bay Orthopaedic Specialists709 16th St N, St Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 347-1286
Tampa Bay Specialty Surgery Center6500 66th St N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781 Directions (727) 347-1286
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Dr Smith did a total knee replacement for me and everything went as smooth as butter!
- Campbell Clinic Memphis Tennesse
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Knee Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
