Dr. Michael Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Locations
Akron General Orthopedics224 W Exchange St Ste 440, Akron, OH 44302 Directions (330) 344-1980
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Others have left scathing reviews about poor bedside manner but I would add that this man is a Surgeon not a family doctor, He corrected my herniated disc ten years ago with micro surgery and I was at 90% two days after the surgery. I could not walk upright with out limping and could not get a full nights sleep without pain , lots of pain sciatica causes. I am now at 100% and would recommend Dr. Smith to anyone. If he acts conceded he has earned it.
About Dr. Michael Smith, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
