Dr. Michael Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Smith works at Akron General Orthopedics in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Spine Fracture Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.