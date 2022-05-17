Dr. Michael Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Smith, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Locations
Rush University Neurologists1725 W Harrison St Ste 885, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5936
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr smith is fabulous
About Dr. Michael Smith, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1285620617
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Lukes Med Ct
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Center
- Cook Co Hospital
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
