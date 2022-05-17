See All Neurologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Michael Smith, MD

Neurology
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Smith, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Smith works at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rush University Neurologists
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 885, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-5936

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seizure Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Dystonia
Seizure Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Dystonia

Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 17, 2022
    Dr smith is fabulous
    — May 17, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Smith, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285620617
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush Presby St Lukes Med Ct
    Residency
    • Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Center
    Internship
    • Cook Co Hospital
    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Board Certifications
    • Epilepsy and Neurology
