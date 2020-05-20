Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Smith, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bothwell Regional Health Center, Saint Luke's East Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Kansas City Physician Partners, Inc - The Center for Allergy & Immunology500 NE STATE ROUTE 291, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 531-0930
Kansas City Physician Partners The Center for Allergy & Immunology17795 W 106th St Ste 102, Olathe, KS 66061 Directions (913) 942-2848Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Kansas City Physician Partners The Center for Allergy & Immunology4330 Wornall Rd Ste 40, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 531-0930Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bothwell Regional Health Center
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smith is thorough with his questions, a great listener, ensures you have excellent care. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Michael Smith, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1205871035
Education & Certifications
- SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
