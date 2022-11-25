See All Neurosurgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Michael Smith, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (58)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Smith, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Smith works at Rothman Orthopaedics in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rothman Orthopaedics - Manhattan (Madison Avenue)
    645 Madison Ave # 6, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 767-9532

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Chordoma
  View other providers who treat Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • State Farm
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 25, 2022
    I am about to have my third spinal surgery and had three appointments set before my second surgery to pick a surgeon and get information on what to expect; after meeting with Dr Smith I canceled the others because of how comfortable he made me feel. He’s knowledgeable, is able to explain what he’s talking about in a way that anyone can understand, has great bedside manner, and makes your worries and issues feel seen and heard. I called almost daily for the first week after my first surgery with him because of the pain I was experiencing and him and his team (Mackenzie and Dana are god-sends as well) assured me every time that my feelings were valid and my anxiety was part of the process. Not once did they diminish my feelings - Dana hugged me when I cried because what I’m going through is hard to deal with and she saw it was what I needed. I cannot say enough good things about this team of medical professionals. If you decide to see them, I promise you are in good hands.
    Matt P — Nov 25, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Michael Smith, MD
    About Dr. Michael Smith, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003979261
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith works at Rothman Orthopaedics in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Smith’s profile.

    Dr. Smith has seen patients for Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

