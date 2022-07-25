Dr. Smar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Smar, MD
Dr. Michael Smar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Freeport, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Freeport Office155 W Merrick Rd Ste 101, Freeport, NY 11520 Directions (516) 379-3139
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The most knowledgeable and caring physician ever!!! I cannot recommend more highly!
About Dr. Michael Smar, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, French
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Smar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smar has seen patients for Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smar speaks French.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Smar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.