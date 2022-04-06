See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Torrance, CA
Dr. Michael Slutzker, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Slutzker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Slutzker works at Orthopedic Specialty Associates in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orthopedic Specialty Associates
    Orthopedic Specialty Associates
4201 Torrance Blvd Ste 470, Torrance, CA 90503
(310) 316-1774

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Lupus
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Apr 06, 2022
    My wife & I have been going to Dr Slutzker for over 5 years now. Even though he is a very good surgeon, he doesn’t jump right to surgery. I have found him to evaluate the problem and take the appropriate steps. Over the years I have needed to replace both my knees and if I had a third knee, I would have him do it as well. I find him an excellent surgeon and very engaging with his patients.
    Rick F & Sharon — Apr 06, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Slutzker, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306996186
    Education & Certifications

    • EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Slutzker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slutzker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Slutzker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Slutzker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Slutzker works at Orthopedic Specialty Associates in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Slutzker’s profile.

    Dr. Slutzker has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slutzker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Slutzker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slutzker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slutzker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slutzker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

