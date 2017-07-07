Dr. Michael Slowey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slowey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Slowey, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Slowey, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and East Cooper Medical Center.
MUSC Women's Health - Cannon St135 Cannon St, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Great physician who took the time to discuss my individual treatment options. Awesome patient rapport, def rec to family and friends.
About Dr. Michael Slowey, MD
- Obstetrics
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1316972318
- University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine|University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Naval Medical Center
- Naval Medical Center
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- East Cooper Medical Center
Dr. Slowey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slowey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Slowey using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Slowey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Slowey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slowey.
