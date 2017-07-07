See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Charleston, SC
Obstetrics
Dr. Michael Slowey, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and East Cooper Medical Center.

Dr. Slowey works at MUSC Women's Health - Cannon St in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    MUSC Women's Health - Cannon St
    MUSC Women's Health - Cannon St
135 Cannon St, Charleston, SC 29425

Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Amenorrhea
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Carcinoma in Situ
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Cryopreservation
Donor Egg Collection
Donor Sperm Collection
Ectopic Pregnancy
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endometriosis
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Family Planning Services
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound
Hysterosalpingography
Hysteroscopic Resection of Fibroids and Polyps
Hysteroscopy
Infertility
Infertility Treatment
Intra Uterine Insemination
Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Miscarriages
Multiple Gestation
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Ovarian Cysts
Ovulation Induction
Ovulatory Dysfunction
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Preimplantion Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)
Premature Ovarian Failure
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Tubal Block
Tubal Ligation Reversal
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Polyp
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Medical Mutual of Ohio
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 07, 2017
    Great physician who took the time to discuss my individual treatment options. Awesome patient rapport, def rec to family and friends.
    Charlotte, NC — Jul 07, 2017
    Obstetrics
    35 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1316972318
    University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine|University of Illinois College of Medicine
    Naval Medical Center
    Naval Medical Center
    University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
    MUSC Health University Medical Center
    East Cooper Medical Center

