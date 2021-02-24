Overview

Dr. Michael Slater, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Slater works at Compassionate Medical Care of Wny Pllc in Amherst, NY with other offices in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.