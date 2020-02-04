Overview

Dr. Michael Skyhar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They completed their fellowship with Hospital for Special Surgery



Dr. Skyhar works at Carriero Foot and Ankle in Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.