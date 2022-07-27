Overview

Dr. Michael Skardasis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Skardasis works at Optimal Performance Medicine, LLC in Woodstock, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.