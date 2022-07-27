Dr. Michael Skardasis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skardasis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Skardasis, MD
Dr. Michael Skardasis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Locations
Optimal Performance Medicine LLC120 Stonebridge Pkwy Ste 430, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (678) 210-6515Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Skardasis is an excellent doctor…..caring, knowledgeable and attentive. We have been seeing him for years and he is terrific. He knows my husband and me, he knows our history and he can be reached anytime via his portal. I highly recommend him
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University School of Medicine
Dr. Skardasis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skardasis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skardasis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skardasis works at
Dr. Skardasis speaks Greek.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Skardasis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skardasis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skardasis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skardasis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.