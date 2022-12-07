Dr. Siuta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Siuta, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Siuta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pikesville, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. Siuta works at
Locations
Woodholme Gastroenterology Associates1838 Greene Tree Rd Ste 400, Pikesville, MD 21208 Directions (410) 602-7782
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Partners
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I do re recommend Dr. Siuta for your services. I've been going to him for many years and will continue. He answers all your questions, takes his time examining you to ensure everything is covered and makes sure you have everything you need before leaving his office.
About Dr. Michael Siuta, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1740274281
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Virginia
- University of Maryland Medical System
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- University of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siuta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siuta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siuta has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siuta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Siuta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siuta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siuta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siuta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.