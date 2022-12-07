Overview

Dr. Michael Siuta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pikesville, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Siuta works at Woodholme Gastroenterology Associates Pikesville Suite 400 in Pikesville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.